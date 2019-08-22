Shelter in place warning lifted after major gas leak reported in Southaven, sheriff says

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - UPDATE:
The shelter in place has been lifted.
----
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department is warning people to shelter in place due to a major gas leak in Southaven.
According to the sheriff, it is at Cherry Place Drive and Kenton Drive.
It is not clear how large the gas leak is and how many people are affected.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
The sheriff said anyone in the area should shelter in place and dial 911 for any emergency.
FOX13 will be providing updates on the affected area online and even on-air if it is needed.
This is a breaking story and FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}