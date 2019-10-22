0 Sheriff asking for donations to help those affected by tornado

TYRONZA, AR. - An Arkansas town is left to pick up the pieces after a storm ripped through Tyronza, which is in Poinsett County.

According to the National Weather Service, preliminary information reports at EF-1 tornado hit the Tyronza area.

The Sheriff Molder released the following statement which says,

As you all may have heard by now, Tyronza was struck by a tornado early this morning. This natural disaster has left some residents without everyday household items. For you all that would like to help in some way, we are going to set up a collection point at the Sheriff's Department. If you would like to donate, we are asking for donations in the form of household necessities that range from cleaning supplies to basic toiletries. Please do not donate any perishable items. We will be collecting said items until Thursday with a delivery to Tyronza on Friday.. Thank you all in advance!

>>PHOTOS: STORM DAMAGE ACROSS THE MID-SOUTH

Here's a picture of the damages at Tyronza Elementary School:

According to Sheriff Molder, the Valero Gas Station off Interstate-555 was leveled. Four people were injured.

The store clerk opening the gas station and a woman getting off the interstate to escape the storm were taken to the hospital. The other two people injured suffered minor injuries.

The sheriff said many of the roads leading into Tyronza are closed. Countless first responders are heading to the area to assist with damage.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.