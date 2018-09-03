Sheriff: Man shot and killed in St. Francis county, person in custody

ST. FRANCIS CO., Ark. - A man is dead after being shot and killed Sunday evening in St. Francis Co., Arkansas.
According to the St. Francis Co. Sheriff, a man was gunned down in Shell Lake, which is located at the junction of U.S. Route 70 and Arkansas Highway 149, 11 miles south of Earle, Arkansas, around 6:30 p.m.
According to neighbors, two men got into an argument over land and property, which ended in deadly gun fire.
A man is in custody, but it is unknown at this time if charges will be filed, according to the sheriff's department.
According to the St. Francis Co. Sheriff, details are limited at this time, and more info will be made available on Monday.
