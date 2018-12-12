Sheriff releases new information on deputy-involved shooting at Mississippi gas station

DESOTO CO., Miss. - One person is in the hospital after a deputy-involved shooting at a Mississippi gas station.
According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The incident happened at the One Stop 305 gas station on Highway 305 near Interstate 269 in Lewisburg.
The DeSoto County Sheriff said deputies were in the area of Highway 305 and Byhalia Road working a motor vehicle accident. While the deputies were working the accident, another motorist blew through the scene almost hitting a deputy.
Deputies chased the driver and were able to stop. The suspect then tried to run over the deputy.
During the assault, the deputy shot the driver in the hand. The driver was drunk, according to the sheriff.
Officials said charges against that person are pending. This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
