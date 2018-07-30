MEMPHIS, Ten - The Hardeman County Sheriff's Office released a statement on the death of Brian Christiopher Lawler.
According to the statement, Lawler was arrested for a third offense DUI, revoked driver's license and felony evading arrest.
After his bond was set at $40,000, the family requested time to decide if they were going to get a public defender or a private attorney.
Because of how well known Lawler was, he was put in a cell by himself. The sheriff said they 'had no indication that he was suicidal, he was not on suicide watch.'
According to TBI, Brian Christopher Lawler was found hanging in his cell. Corrections officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived. Lawler was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis where he died Sunday afternoon.
