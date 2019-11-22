Sheriff's office in north Mississippi cuts 15 positions

TUNICA CO., Miss. - More than a dozen people are looking for jobs after a sheriff's office in Tunica County eliminated 15 positions.
Authorities told FOX13 employees were told about the cuts earlier this week.
According to Chief Randy Stewart, five deputies were cut from the department. That cut will negatively impact patrol in Tunica County.
Two part-time communications officers, three deputy jailers, and five administrative personnel were cut from the department.
Some employees have decided to leave early.
The cuts were made because the Tunica County Sheriff's Office asked the board of supervisors for $8.2 million, but they were only given $7.3 million.
The sheriff said he also needed $400,000 for new patrol cars because many of them are worn out. He said he has been denied money over the years.
In the end, 15 positions were eliminated and 20 new cars were denied.
