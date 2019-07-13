Sheriff's office captain terminated for trying to get inmate out of Arkansas jail

POINSETT CO., Ark. - A captain with the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office was terminated for trying to get an inmate released from the local jail.
According to documents provided by Sheriff Kevin Molder, the captain attempted on multiple occasions to get an inmate released from the Poinsett County Jail without permission.
Captain Mary Rebecca O’Guinn was terminated on Thursday by the sheriff’s office after an investigation into her actions.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'Within 48 hours... he was gone': Memphis man dies from flesh-eating bacteria in Gulf waters
- Victim alleges 14-year-old boy found fatally shot in Southaven neighborhood invaded his home
- Deadly stabbing victim leaves trail of blood trying to get help at Cordova home, neighbors say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to the investigation report, O’Guinn tried to get the unidentified inmate out of the jail on July 8. She is accused of telling the medical facility that inmate was “no longer in the custody of Poinsett County.”
The report said that O’Guinn tried to get the inmate released “multiple times while the inmate was in jail.”
She was allegedly told by multiple supervisors not to try to get the inmate out anymore prior to her termination.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}