MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Sherra Wright and Billy Ray Turner are set to appear in court Wednesday morning for a “report to court” hearing.
Wright and Turner will be at 201 Poplar around 9 a.m.
This is the first time Wright will be represented by her new defense team – led by Juni Ganguli – in court since her high-profile lawyers requested to be removed.
It is unclear what new developments will be revealed during the hearing.
Wright and Turner are both charged in the murder of Lorenzen Wright. Their bonds were set at $20 million and $15 million, respectively.
We will have live team coverage from the courtroom. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
