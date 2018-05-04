Sherra Wright, Billy Turner due in court for bond hearing

FOX13 will have multiple crews in the courtroom and expect a full report on FOX13 News at 5 p.m.
The two people charged with murdering an NBA star will be in court today.
Sherra Wright-Robinson is charged with the murder of her ex-husband, slain NBA star Lorenzen Wright.
Billy Turner is also charged in connection with the crime.
The state is expected to present some evidence they have on the duo. In order to convince the judge to deny bond.
The lawyers for Wright and Turner will argue that there is not sufficient linking the two to the crime, and they should be eligible for release before the trial.
Documents related to the cause said Wright-Robinson tried to kill her ex-husband more than once.
