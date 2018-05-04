  • Sherra Wright, Billy Turner due in court for bond hearing

    Updated:

    FOX13 will have multiple crews in the courtroom and expect a full report on FOX13 News at 5 p.m. 

    The two people charged with murdering an NBA star will be in court today. 

    Sherra Wright-Robinson is charged with the murder of her ex-husband, slain NBA star Lorenzen Wright.

    RELATED: Lorenzen Wright's ex-wife Sherra charged with his murder

    Billy Turner is also charged in connection with the crime. 

    The state is expected to present some evidence they have on the duo. In order to convince the judge to deny bond.

    Trending stories:

    The lawyers for Wright and Turner will argue that there is not sufficient linking the two to the crime, and they should be eligible for release before the trial. 

    RELATED: Who is Billy Turner? Suspect accused in Lorenzen Wright murder

    Documents related to the cause said Wright-Robinson tried to kill her ex-husband more than once.

    RELATED: Sherra Wright and Billy Turner tried to kill Lorenzen multiple times, documents say

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sherra Wright, Billy Turner due in court for bond hearing

  • Headline Goes Here

    Attorney's downplay evidence in Lorenzen Wright murder

  • Headline Goes Here

    Billy Turner and Sherra Wright-Robinson's bond hearing reset

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man accused of murdering Lorenzen Wright indicted on new charges

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sherra Wright and Billy Turner tried to kill Lorenzen multiple times,…