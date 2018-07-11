Sherra Wright, Billy turner due in court this morning

The duo accused of killing former NBA star Lorenzen Wright are supposed to be in court this morning.
According to court records, the two will be before a judge at 9 a.m. this morning.
Billy Turner and Sherra Wright are charged with murder.
The last time the two were in court was for a bond hearing. Turner's bond was set at $15 million.
Wright's was set much higher at $20 million. During her hearing, the prosecutor outlined multiple times, Wright had acted up in Jail east.
The infractions included flooding her cell and threatening guards.
