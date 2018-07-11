  • Sherra Wright, Billy turner due in court this morning

    Updated:

    The duo accused of killing former NBA star Lorenzen Wright are supposed to be in court this morning. 

    RELATED: Sherra Wright in wheelchair during California court appearance

    According to court records, the two will be before a judge at 9 a.m. this morning. 

    Billy Turner and Sherra Wright are charged with murder. 

    RELATED: Sherra Wright, Billy Turner tried to kill Lorenzen more than once, police say

    The last time the two were in court was for a bond hearing. Turner's bond was set at $15 million.

    Related: 'I didn't do it,' Sherra Wright says to Lorenzen's family during bond hearing

    Wright's was set much higher at $20 million. During her hearing, the prosecutor outlined multiple times, Wright had acted up in Jail east.

    RELATED: Sherra Wright's bond set at $20 million

    The infractions included flooding her cell and threatening guards.  

    RELATED: Sherra Wright's cousin details murder plot in bombshell statement

    FOX13 will carry their appearance and what to expect live on Good Morning Memphis.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories