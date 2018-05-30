0 Sherra Wright due in court for bond hearing this morning

The woman accused of murdering the former NBA star Lorenzen Wright is due in court at 9 a.m. today.

Sherra Wright is charged with the murder of her ex-husband.

Earlier this month, Sherra Wright and her co-defendant Billy Turner were in court.

Wright's appearance was brief, citing issues with character witnesses. But, Turner moved to have his hearing.

During which, the public learned bombshell information of the alleged murder plot to kill Lorenzen Wright.

The statement provided by an informant, Jimmie Martin, was read.

Martin was convicted in the murder of his girlfriend in 2012. He is currently serving 20 years in prison.

He claims to be the third co-conspirator in the murder. Prosecutors said that Martin flipped on Sherra Wright and Billy Turner and told homicide detectives he had information related to Lorenzen's killing.

In the statement, Martin claimed he was at a meeting when Wright and Turner planned the murder. He claims he went to Atlanta with Turner, where they planned to kill Lorenzen in his Georgia home.

The statement said the men climbed through a window that Sherra Wright left unlocked, but they did not go through with the killing because someone else was in the house.

The judge set Turner's bond at $15 million.

