0 Sherra Wright's attorney to announce major motions related to murder trial

The trial for the individuals charged with the murder of ex-basketball star Lorenzen Wright won’t begin for several more months, but fireworks are expected in the courtroom Thursday.

Sherra Wright and Billy Turner are accused of killing Lorenzen Wright. The trial for the murder charge is slated to begin September 16, 2019.

Lorenzen Wright was last seen alive on July 18, 2010 when he left the home of Sherra Wright. The next day, police received a phone call from his cell phone, but it was interrupted by gunfire, according to Shelby County District Attorney's Office.

Wright's body was later discovered on July 28, 2010 in a field near Hacks Cross and Winchester. The 34-year-old was shot multiple times.

Turner was arrested on December 5, 2017 at a local gas station. Sherra was arrested 10 days later at her home in California.

A trial date was set during a November 2018 hearing, but attorneys for both defendants indicated that would be filing motions related to the case.

FOX13 has learned what motions Juni Ganguli, Sherra’s attorney, plans to file during a report to court hearing on Thursday. Motions will be filed to/for:

• Suppress communications from the wiretap of Sherra’s phone – meaning calls from Sherra’s cellphone

• Change the venue of the trial or get jurors from outside of the Memphis area

• Notice of intent by the state to use evidence – meaning which calls state (prosecutors) are going to use during the trial

• A juror questionnaire

Prosecutors previously said they have evidence from a wiretap, along with physical surveillance related to the case. That information was revealed when prosecutors read a letter from an informant – identified as Sherra’s cousin Jimmy Martin – during a March 2018 bond hearing.

Lorenzen’s murder and the subsequent arrests has been a high-interest topic in Memphis and the surrounding area. Wright starred for the University of Memphis basketball program and went on to have a career in the NBA, which included stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks.

BACKGROUND INFO ON THE CASE

Judge Lee Coffee said he hopes the trial be concluded by the end of the year. Previously in court, he expressed gratitude for the patience shown by Deborah Marion, who is Lorenzen's mother.

Marion told FOX13 she expected the mental evaluation to show Sherra was competent -- saying she did not believe the accused killer is crazy. The report did determine Sherra was mentally fit to stand trial.

Juni Ganguli took over after Sherra’s original team of lawyers – Steve Farese, Jr. and Blake Ballin – told the judge they could no longer represent her and asked to be removed from the case. During that hearing, Sherra was wearing a red jumpsuit – which was indicative of discipline for misbehavior.

The behavior was outlined by Judge Lee Coffee during Sherra’s bond hearing in May. He said she stripped off her clothes in her celled, stuffed them in the toilet and said ‘I am going swimming y’all.’ Jail staff also accused the alleged killer of being abusive and cursing at them, along with other inmates.

Investigators found the alleged murder weapon in a lake near Walnut, Mississippi on November 9, 2017.

Billy Turner was arrested and charged in Wright's murder on Tuesday, December 5.

Sherra Wright was arrested on December 15 at her home in California. She was extradited back to Memphis and charged in the murder. He is being held on a $15 million bond.

Investigators believe the duo tried to kill Lorenzen multiple times. The details were outlined by police during a news conference in December 2017. Her bond is set at $20 million.

More details regarding the alleged murder plot were revealed during Turner’s bond hearing in early May. In a statement read by prosecutors, Sherra’s cousin Jimmy Martin provided step-by-step details for how the killing allegedly unfolded.

