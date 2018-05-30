0 Sherra Wright's bond set at $20 million

Sherra Wright's bond was set at $20 million during a court appearance Wednesday morning. She is charged with the murder of her ex-husband, NBA star and Memphis basketball legend Lorenzen Wright.

Earlier this month, Sherra Wright and her co-defendant Billy Turner were in court for a bond hearing, but Wright's appearance was brief. Her attorneys cited issues with character witnesses and her hearing was pushed back.

Turner moved to have his hearing and was eventually given a $15M bond.

During Turner's hearing, the public learned bombshell information regarding the alleged murder plot to kill Lorenzen Wright.

A statement provided by an informant, Jimmie Martin, was read. Martin was convicted in the murder of his girlfriend in 2012. He is currently serving 20 years in prison. He is also Sherra Wright's cousin.

The same statement was read Wednesday during Sherra's bond hearing.

Jimmie Martin claims to be the third co-conspirator in the murder. Prosecutors said that Martin flipped on Sherra Wright and Billy Turner and told homicide detectives he had information related to Lorenzen's killing.

In the statement, Martin detailed the alleged murder plot -- including a failed attempt in Atlanta, how Sherra got Lorenzen back to Memphis, clean-up of the crime scene and more.

FOX13's Zach Crenshaw outlined Jimmy Martin's entire statement.

Here's the full "affidavit" being read in court right now. pic.twitter.com/YDWtUyiDIv — Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCFOX13) May 30, 2018

During Wednesday's bond hearing, prosecutors asked for a $10 million bond.

Sherra's attorneys asked for a $100,000 bond and claimed prosecutor's case was "built on sand." Lorenzen's family groaned at the request.

The judge later said there is a "reasonable likelihood of conviction" in the case.

He detailed incidents involving Sherra in jail, including an instance earlier this week.

Judge gives details about Sherra Wright issues at jail. “She took off her clothes, stuffed the toilet to flood it and said I am going swimming y’all.” Jail staff accuse her of being abusive and cursing at them and other inmates. pic.twitter.com/05IP6cr3P3 — Greg Coy (@GCoyFOX13) May 30, 2018

The judge ultimately said Sherra Wright appears to be an ongoing danger to Shelby County, and he set her bond at $20 million.

#BREAKING SHERRA WRIGHT'S BOND SET AT $20 MILLION.

Judge said her behavior yesterday - flooding her jail cell and threatening guards - played a big role in his decision to set a high bond. pic.twitter.com/GgiYNB1kUm — Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCFOX13) May 30, 2018

Sherra's attorneys said, based on her financial condition, bond could have been $200 million. They didn't think she would have been able to get out on bond today anyway, so it is now time to move on.

