Sherra Wright's eligibility for parole in 2026 after plea deal not uncommon for similar cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Sherra Wright is expected to be eligible for parole in less than eight years after pleading guilty for her role in the murder of her ex-husband, Lorenzen Wright.
The sentence was 30 years in prison for facilitation of first-degree murder, but due to state law and time served, she will be eligible for parole in late 2026.
What is the likelihood of that happening?
At a national perspective, nearly 80 percent of all state prisoners will be released to parole supervision, according to the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics.
The Tennessee Board of Parole provided two statistics: average time served for the crime Sherra pleaded guilty to, and average sentence for it.
The parole board told FOX13 the average sentence for facilitation of first-degree murder is just under 23 years. However, the average time served is less than 9.5 years.
Every case is different, but those are the averages for those charges.
According to the parole board, when reviewing a case, board members consider the seriousness of the offense, time served, victim input, offender’s institutional record, risk to reoffend – as well as other factors.
A spokesperson with the parole board said they never speculate on the outcome of a parole case because of all of those factors.
