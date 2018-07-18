0 Sherra Wright's new defense team confident, already preparing for murder trial

Sherra Wright’s new defense team is already working on their strategy.

It has been less than a week since Wright’s high-profile lawyers requested to be removed, and the judge appointed a new attorney.

The new attorneys, led by Juni Ganguli, just got the state’s discovery on Monday. They told FOX13 there are more than 5,000 pages of evidence to review, and hours of recorded wiretap calls.

The state has made it seem like their evidence is solid, and their case is strong. They spent years putting it together.

Now, Wright’s lawyers have months to pick it apart and prepare for potentially the most high-profile trial in Memphis history.

FOX13’s Zach Crenshaw sat down one-on-one with the new team Tuesday.

“She realizes that in order for us to be prepared we have to review the evidence and conduct our own investigation, which we will,” said Ganguli.

Ganguli told FOX13 he is confident his team can defend Wright effectively and beat the first-degree murder charge.

He said the state still has the burden of proof, in what was an eight-year cold case.

“Something that will work to our benefit is the age of the case,” said Ganguli.

