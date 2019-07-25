0 Sherra Wright takes plea deal in Lorenzen Wright murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In a major turn of events, Sherra Wright who was accused of murdering NBA player Lorenzen Wright has pleaded guilty.

Today, Sherra Wright pleaded guilty to Facilitation of Murder in the First Degree.

The judge asked Sherra Wright if she understood if they went to trial she could face life in prison.

"That is why I am here, " Wright said.

She was sentenced to 30 years in prison. She must serve at least 30 percent of the sentence. She will get credit for time served.

The family made it very clear they plan to be at the parole hearings to fight for Sherra Wright to stay in jail for as long as possible.

After Sherra Wright took the stand, Lorenzen Wright’s mother, Deborah Marion had a moment to speak to the courtroom.

Sherra's attornies did not allow her to respond.

FOX13's Alexa Lorenzo spoke with the defense attorney and learned they had planned to use a battered woman defense.

They claim Sherra, along with her children, were beaten by Lorenzen Wright.

FOX13 has not learned anything related to her co-defendant Billy Turner.

The prosecuting attorney stayed tight-lipped on the upcoming trial. Only saying he had to continue to prepare for it.

The trial is September 16, 2019.

Lorenzen Wright was last seen alive on July 18, 2010 when he left the home of Sherra Wright. The next day, police received a phone call from his cell phone, but it was interrupted by gunfire, according to Shelby County District Attorney's Office.

Wright's body was later discovered on July 28, 2010 in a field near Hacks Cross and Winchester. The 34-year-old was shot multiple times.

Investigators found the alleged murder weapon in a lake near Walnut, Mississippi on November 9, 2017.

Billy Turner was arrested and charged in Wright's murder on Tuesday, December 5.

Sherra Wright was arrested on December 15 at her home in California. She was extradited back to Memphis and charged in the murder. He is being held on a $15 million bond.

Investigators believe the duo tried to kill Lorenzen multiple times. The details were outlined by police during a news conference in December 2017. Her bond is set at $20 million.

More details regarding the alleged murder plot were revealed during Turner’s bond hearing in early May. In a statement read by prosecutors, Sherra’s cousin Jimmy Martin provided step-by-step details for how the killing allegedly unfolded.

