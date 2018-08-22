  • Sherra Wright to undergo mental evaluation, next court date set

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Sherra Wright and Billy Ray Turner appeared in court on Wednesday morning. 

    RELATED: The reason why Sherra Wright was wearing red in court

    This was the first time Wright will be represented by her new defense team – led by Juni Ganguli – in court since her high-profile lawyers requested to be removed. 

    RELATED: Sherra Wright's new defense team confident, already preparing for murder trial

    During the short hearing, Wright's attorney asked for Wright to undergo a mental evaluation. 

    RELATED: Sherra Wright's attorneys removed from case, say they can no longer represent her

    Wright and Turner are both charged in the murder of Lorenzen Wright. Their bonds were set at $20 million and $15 million, respectively. 

    RELATED: Detectives seize Billy Turner's old car, believe it was used the night of Lorenzen's murder

    We will have live team coverage from the courtroom. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories