MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Sherra Wright and Billy Ray Turner appeared in court on Wednesday morning.
Lorenzen Wright Jr. leaves court with nothing to say after being in attendance today. He kept his head down and didn’t say a word. pic.twitter.com/SZWW7glKwS— FOX13 Memphis (@FOX13Memphis) August 22, 2018
This was the first time Wright will be represented by her new defense team – led by Juni Ganguli – in court since her high-profile lawyers requested to be removed.
During the short hearing, Wright's attorney asked for Wright to undergo a mental evaluation.
Billy Turner’s attroney and Sherra’s attroney want more time to go over the discovery. West Tennessee doctors are coming to talk to Sherra.— FOX13 Memphis (@FOX13Memphis) August 22, 2018
Wright and Turner are both charged in the murder of Lorenzen Wright. Their bonds were set at $20 million and $15 million, respectively.
Sherra Wright arrives in her normal jump suit. pic.twitter.com/L6h2uMlLji— FOX13 Memphis (@FOX13Memphis) August 22, 2018
