0 Sherra Wright transferred to state prison in Nashville following guilty plea

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Sherra Wright will spend at least seven years and four months in prison after pleading guilty for her role in the murder of Lorenzen Wright.

On Friday, she was officially moved from Jail East to state prison.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, Sherra Wright has been transferred from 201 Poplar and is now in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

SCSO officials said they drove Sherra to Nashville and dropped her off around 2 p.m.

Sherra Wright has been transferred from Shelby County Jail East and is now in the custody of Tennessee Department of Corrections. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) July 26, 2019

Background info:

Lorenzen Wright was last seen alive on July 18, 2010 when he left the home of Sherra Wright. The next day, police received a phone call from his cell phone, but it was interrupted by gunfire, according to Shelby County District Attorney's Office.

Wright's body was later discovered on July 28, 2010 in a field near Hacks Cross and Winchester. The 34-year-old was shot multiple times.

Investigators found the alleged murder weapon in a lake near Walnut, Mississippi on November 9, 2017.

Billy Turner was arrested and charged in Wright's murder on Tuesday, December 5.

Sherra Wright was arrested on December 15 at her home in California. She was extradited back to Memphis and charged in the murder. He is being held on a $15 million bond.

Investigators believe the duo tried to kill Lorenzen multiple times. The details were outlined by police during a news conference in December 2017. Her bond was set at $20 million.

More details regarding the alleged murder plot were revealed during Turner’s bond hearing in early May. In a statement read by prosecutors, Sherra’s cousin Jimmy Martin provided step-by-step details for how the killing allegedly unfolded.

