0 Sherra Wright will take plea deal in Lorenzen Wright murder case, attorney says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In a major turn of events, Sherra Wright who was accused of murdering NBA player Lorenzen Wright is changing her plea, Lorenzen's mother told FOX13 News.

She originally pleaded not guilty.

But, her defense attorney told FOX13 Sherra Wright will plead guilty to facilitation of murder in the first degree.

FOX13's Greg Coy reports it carries a maximum of 30 years in prison.

FOX13 has not learned anything related to her co-defendant Billy Turner.

The trial was set for September 16, 2019.

On July 21, a vigil was held outside the FedEx Forum to remember Lorenzen Wright.

Lorenzen Wright’s mother, Deborah Marion expressed her feelings of finally knowing the people police arrested for killing her son will face a judge.

“He said ‘mama,’ I could hear him all the time. ‘Mom you ain’t got her yet.’ And, that’s what made me work even harder.”

Lorenzen Wright was last seen alive on July 18, 2010 when he left the home of Sherra Wright. The next day, police received a phone call from his cell phone, but it was interrupted by gunfire, according to Shelby County District Attorney's Office.

Wright's body was later discovered on July 28, 2010 in a field near Hacks Cross and Winchester. The 34-year-old was shot multiple times.

Investigators found the alleged murder weapon in a lake near Walnut, Mississippi on November 9, 2017.

Billy Turner was arrested and charged in Wright's murder on Tuesday, December 5.

Sherra Wright was arrested on December 15 at her home in California. She was extradited back to Memphis and charged in the murder. He is being held on a $15 million bond.

Investigators believe the duo tried to kill Lorenzen multiple times. The details were outlined by police during a news conference in December 2017. Her bond is set at $20 million.

More details regarding the alleged murder plot were revealed during Turner’s bond hearing in early May. In a statement read by prosecutors, Sherra’s cousin Jimmy Martin provided step-by-step details for how the killing allegedly unfolded.

