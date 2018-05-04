0 Sherra Wright's cousin details Lorenzen Wright murder plot during bombshell bond hearing

Sherra Wright's appearance in court was brief, but Billy Turner's bond hearing led to fireworks in the courtroom and a $15 million bond.

Both suspects are charged in the murder of former NBA and University of Memphis basketball star Lorenzen Wright.

Shortly after walking into the courtroom, Sherra Wright's attorneys asked for her bond hearing date to be moved.

#BREAKING Sherra's attorneys just asked for another date for the bond hearing because they have an investigator who needs time & a witness that isn't present.

Turner was given option for another day, said he wants to move forward today. pic.twitter.com/W9BzxS1D9C — Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCFOX13) May 4, 2018

Billy Turner's attorneys were given the option to move their bond hearing, but they opted to proceed.

Three people -- a friend and two family members -- testified as characters witnesses for Turner.

Prosecutors submitted affidavits and judgment sheets from Billy Turner's seven previous convictions, before turning to a statement provided by an informant.

The informant is Jimmie Martin, who prosecutors said is Sherra Wright's cousin. He claimed to be the third co-conspirator in the murder, according to the statement, which outlined the detailed plan that led to the murder of Lorenzen Wright.

Sherra’s cousin is the star witness.

Said he was involved in murder plot. Claims Sherra and Billy killed Lorenzen in the woods.

Said he was part of plan to kill LW in Atlanta.

He led police to the gun in MS lake.

Proseuctor is outlining all their evidence. pic.twitter.com/XieLpLjb9h — Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCFOX13) May 4, 2018

Martin was convicted in the murder of his girlfriend in 2012. He is currently serving 20 years.

#BreakingNews Billy Turner shaking his head as prosecutors unveil motive and plot by Billy Turner, Sherra Wright to kill Lorenzen Wright. Lorenzen’s family in tears next to me. pic.twitter.com/feyEyEUHiJ — Greg Coy (@GCoyFOX13) May 4, 2018

Billy Turner's attorneys asked for bond to be set at $150,000.

The prosecution asked for a $10 million bond.

Ultimately, the judge opted to set Turner's bond at $15 million.

