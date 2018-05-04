  • Sherra Wright's cousin details Lorenzen Wright murder plot during bombshell bond hearing

    Updated:

    Watch FOX13 News at 5 and 6 for team coverage from today's hearing.

    Sherra Wright's appearance in court was brief, but Billy Turner's bond hearing led to fireworks in the courtroom and a $15 million bond.

    Both suspects are charged in the murder of former NBA and University of Memphis basketball star Lorenzen Wright.

    PREVIOUS STORIES:

    Shortly after walking into the courtroom, Sherra Wright's attorneys asked for her bond hearing date to be moved.

    Billy Turner's attorneys were given the option to move their bond hearing, but they opted to proceed.

    Three people -- a friend and two family members -- testified as characters witnesses for Turner.

    Prosecutors submitted affidavits and judgment sheets from Billy Turner's seven previous convictions, before turning to a statement provided by an informant.

    The informant is Jimmie Martin, who prosecutors said is Sherra Wright's cousin. He claimed to be the third co-conspirator in the murder, according to the statement, which outlined the detailed plan that led to the murder of Lorenzen Wright.

    Martin was convicted in the murder of his girlfriend in 2012. He is currently serving 20 years.

    Billy Turner's attorneys asked for bond to be set at $150,000.

    The prosecution asked for a $10 million bond.

    Ultimately, the judge opted to set Turner's bond at $15 million.

    Read courtroom updates from Greg Coy and Zach Crenshaw below.

    MOVE COVERAGE FROM THE COURTROOM

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sherra Wright's cousin details Lorenzen Wright murder plot during…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Attorney's downplay evidence in Lorenzen Wright murder

  • Headline Goes Here

    Billy Turner and Sherra Wright-Robinson's bond hearing reset

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man accused of murdering Lorenzen Wright indicted on new charges

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sherra Wright and Billy Turner tried to kill Lorenzen multiple times,…