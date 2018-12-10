MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police arrested the owner of a liquor store in Memphis after he had too much to drink, court records said.
According to the arrest affidavit, Richard Coda, who is the owner of Coda's Liquor on S. Third Street, was drunk and irate inside his business on December 9.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police identify body found at vacant home as missing Memphis man
- Cyntoia Brown must serve at least 51 years for murdering man, Tenn. Supreme Court says
- Memphis rapper sentenced to 5 years in prison
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
When officers arrived, they found him behind the counter, shirtless, speech slurred, and could barely stand on his feet, police said. They could also smell the alcohol coming off of his breath.
While inside, MPD said they saw multiple broken bottles.
For the store owner's safety, they took him to the Memphis Mental Health Institute to detox, however, he was so irate that a nurse refused to treat him.
Coda was booked into jail, and charged with Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}