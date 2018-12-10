  • Shirtless liquor store owner arrested after getting too drunk, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police arrested the owner of a liquor store in Memphis after he had too much to drink, court records said. 

    According to the arrest affidavit, Richard Coda, who is the owner of Coda's Liquor on S. Third Street, was drunk and irate inside his business on December 9. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    When officers arrived, they found him behind the counter, shirtless, speech slurred, and could barely stand on his feet, police said. They could also smell the alcohol coming off of his breath. 

    While inside, MPD said they saw multiple broken bottles. 

    For the store owner's safety, they took him to the Memphis Mental Health Institute to detox, however, he was so irate that a nurse refused to treat him. 

    Coda was booked into jail, and charged with Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct.

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories