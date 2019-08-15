0 Shocking details released after police say man set woman on fire and threaten to kill child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shocking details have been released after a man threatened to kill a 3-year-old and set a woman on fire in Memphis.

Around 3:00 Tuesday morning, an MPD officer was parked at a Mapco gas station on Winchester when Jeremy Manning, 42, pulled up beside him.

Manning told the police officer he would kill the baby in the backseat if the officer didn't let him use his phone.

Officers said Manning did not have on a shirt when he approached the officer and appeared to be high from a drug.

Investigators said Manning pulled off and the officer began to chase Manning with blue lights – but he didn't stop, causing the officer to lose sight of the suspect.

Manning eventually pulled over at Winchester and Kirby. He told officers that of he couldn't use the officer's phone that he would set the baby in the backseat on fire.

Officers noticed the 3-year-old girl in the backseat.

Police said Manning pulled off again and officers continued to chase him into Olive Branch. That's when Manning struck two MPD cars with officers inside.

MPD said Manning got out of the car with no clothes on and ran away from the scene.

Officers chased him on foot and placed him under arrest.

Once he was under arrest, officers said he told authorities he purposely overdosed on heroin.

The child was not injured. MPD also obtained a warrant to check Manning's blood.

Manning's bond in Mississippi was set at $1.305 million.

FOX13 is still working to obtain Manning's mugshot. He's expected to be in court today in Memphis.

