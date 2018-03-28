0 SHOCKING FOOTAGE: Car slides out of control, hits officer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - A dash cam captured video of a car sliding out of control and slamming into a Utah police officer Sunday.

He was trying to help another car that was stranded on the icy road at the time.

Sgt. Cade Brenchley spoke about the accident for the first time and watched the amazing video.

"See, I am extremely grateful to be alive… I remember thinking to myself, I've been hit. I just got hit. Holy crap."

He was approaching a driver as another car slammed into him, throwing him into the air.

"I remember everything was black. It felt like a weird dream, I felt some sort of impact,” said Sgt. Cade Brenchley.

With the wind knocked out him, Brenchley grasped for air as a passerby ran to his patrol car to call for help.

Brenchley relived the entire moment with his family by his side.

"The first thing I thought of was my wife and my kids," Brenchley said.

His wife and four kids are still shaken. They're just grateful he's ok.

"It could have taken me away from my kids. We watched the video and by all means, it probably should have."

Officer Brenchley suffered several broken ribs and a broken scapula. He's the 11th trooper hit on Utah roads this year.

