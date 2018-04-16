Memphis child forcefully kicked off bus after elementary school fight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A viewer sent FOX13 video showing her son being forcibly removed from a bus after a fight.
This incident happened April 12th at Robert R. Church elementary school in Whitehaven.
The mother said she's been trying to get answers from Shelby County Schools since the incident happened.
Here's the complete statement from Shelby County Schools:
An employee from Robert R. Church Elementary is being investigated based on reports of forcibly removing a student from a bus while breaking up a fight last week. We take any report involving student safety very seriously, and immediately reported this situation to the appropriate authorities. Per standard District procedure, this employee has been removed from the school while the matter is being investigated.
