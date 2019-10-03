Shooter on the run after man critically injured in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting.
According to police, they were called to the 500 block of Boyd around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Information is limited, however, one man was shot. He was taken to Regional One for treatment.
At last check, he was listed in critical condition.
No suspect details were released- only that he ran from the scene.
