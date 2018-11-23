MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was shot at the Oak Court mall as hundreds were Black Friday shopping. Police said the fighting stemmed from a glance at a woman.
The mall was open from 6 p.m. until midnight on Thanksgiving and reopened early Friday morning.
The victim told police he looked at an 'attractive woman' who was with one of the suspects. He then kept on walking. They left the mall. When they got outside, the victim and his cousin started fighting with the group of four suspects.
According to the police report, the victim was knocked out and, was being pulled up, he was shot. The victim does not remember getting knocked to the ground and he did not hear gunshots.
During the fight, Matthew Morgan who watched the fight unfold said he saw one of the suspects pull out a gun and shoot at the victims. He then started shooting. It is not clear whether he returned fire at the suspects or just shot in the air.
The witnesses have conflicting reports.
The man who shot was grazed by a bullet is expected to be okay.
Morgan was arrested and taken to 201 Poplar. He is facing an Unlawful Possession of a Weapon charge
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
