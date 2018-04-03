  • Shooting in Hickory Hill sends one to hospital

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An evening shooting sent one person to the hospital Monday. 

    The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at Knight Arnold and Hickory Hill. 

    The victim was transported by a private vehicle to St. Francis Hospital, but the condition is unknown. 

    The suspect information is unavailable at this time.

    If you have any information, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Shooting in Hickory Hill sends one to hospital

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot in South Memphis, condition unknown

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman speaks to FOX13 after finding 17-year-old teen dead in her own backyard

  • Headline Goes Here

    Female critically shot in Frayser, 3 men detained

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man wounded after police say he fired at Kentucky officer