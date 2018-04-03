Shooting in Hickory Hill sends one to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An evening shooting sent one person to the hospital Monday.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at Knight Arnold and Hickory Hill.
The victim was transported by a private vehicle to St. Francis Hospital, but the condition is unknown.
The suspect information is unavailable at this time.
If you have any information, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Trending stories:
- MPD: Teen shot and killed after stealing beer from corner store, suspect in custody
- Husband shot after ramming car with wife, another man inside
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}