Shooting in Memphis leaves 2 men dead, neighborhood on edge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men are dead and police are searching for their killers after a shooting in a Frayser neighborhood.

Police were called to the 4400 block of Sunny View Drive on the morning of April 11. On the scene, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds; both were pronounced dead.

While police were investigating the double homicide, an MPD chopper surrounded the area for nearly an hour in hopes of finding the person responsible. Police said the suspect may have been known to the victims, but no arrests have been made.

Tensions were very high as FOX13 cameras were rolling at the crime scene.

A man with what appeared to be blood on his shirt was visibly upset and had to be placed in the back of a police car. He eventually was moved to another car, which drove away.

Multiple women were seen crying in the middle of the street.

While Memphis police were investigating the double homicide, our crews heard what appeared to be at least three gunshots coming from another location nearby.

Dozens of people took off running after the shots were fired. Our camera captured a mother running with her child and noticed officers leaving the original scene on Sunny View to head to the location where the shots were coming from.

“They going wild or something... they just shooting crazy,” Charlie Granberry, who was cutting grass in the neighborhood, told FOX13.

People were crying, screaming and providing comfort to one another during the tragedy. Those who knew the victims were too emotional to talk.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

