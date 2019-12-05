Shooting in Orange Mound leaves one in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 800 block of Maywood St.
One man has been shot and is in critical condition.
Police said there is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information are to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
