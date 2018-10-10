Shooting in South Memphis leaves man in critical condition

Memphis police are at the scene of a shooting in South Memphis.
It happened in the 500 block of Jacklyn Avenue near Lauderdale Street.
That’s where Airways station officers found a male victim shot.
He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Police are looking for three male suspects wearing black hoodies who were last seen running southbound on Lauderdale.
If you have any information call police at 901-528-CASH.
