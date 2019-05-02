Shooting investigating underway at Memphis gas station

For the second night in a row, there has been a shooting at a Memphis gas station.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. today on the 900 block of East Brooks Road.
FOX13 learned a man was rushed to the hospital is in critical condition.
Police said they do not have any suspects in custody.
FOX13's Alexa Lorenzo is on the scene and will bring you a live report on Good Morning Memphis.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}