  • Shooting investigation underway at Memphis gas station

    Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting in Whitehaven. 

    According to police, the shooting happened at Shelby Drive and Boeingshire. 

    Crime scene tape is surrounding the gas station. FOX13 saw one bullet hole in a car. 

    FOX13 is working to learn the victim or victims condition.

    No suspect information has been released. 

    FOX13 is on the scene and will have a LIVE report on Good Morning Memphis. 

