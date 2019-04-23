Shooting investigation underway at Memphis gas station

Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting in Whitehaven.
According to police, the shooting happened at Shelby Drive and Boeingshire.
Crime scene tape is surrounding the gas station. FOX13 saw one bullet hole in a car.
FOX13 is working to learn the victim or victims condition.
No suspect information has been released.
FOX13 is on the scene and will have a LIVE report on Good Morning Memphis.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}