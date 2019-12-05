Shooting investigation underway at Memphis intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are looking for information after a shooting at an intersection.
Police were called to Shelby Drive and Kirby Parkway early Thursday morning.
We know one person has been shot on the scene.
No suspect information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Watch Good Morning Memphis for LIVE UPDATES from the scene.
