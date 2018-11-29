Shooting investigation underway in Memphis McDonald's parking lot

Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Hickory Hill.
According to police, they are on the scene of a shooting at the McDonald's on the 3600 block of South Mendenhall.
Police said the victim left where she worked on the 3800 block of S. Mendenhall Road when she saw she was being followed. The man then got out of his car and shot her through the window. The suspect then grabbed her wallet and ran.
The victim drove to McDonald's for help. She was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.
FOX13 is working to learn more information about the shooting and will update on-air and online with the latest.
