Shooting near Beale St. after man is thrown out of a club, police say

MEMPHIS. Tenn. - Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of 4th St. and Beale this morning.
Police responded to a shooting victim at Regional One Medical Center about 5:03 a.m.
The shooting allegedly started after an argument between the victim and a male that was thrown out of a club.
The shooter(s) fled in a silver Chevy Cobalt.
