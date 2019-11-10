  • Shooting near Beale St. after man is thrown out of a club, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS. Tenn. - Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of 4th St. and Beale this morning.

    Police responded to a shooting victim at Regional One Medical Center about 5:03 a.m.

    The shooting allegedly started after an argument between the victim and a male that was thrown out of a club.

    The shooter(s) fled in a silver Chevy Cobalt. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories