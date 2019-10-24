Shooting on Beach Shore Cove, one in critical condition

RICHWOOD, Tenn. - The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is on the scene on a shooting that occurred about 6:30 a.m. in the 4100 block on Beach Shore Cove in southeast Shelby County.
One person was taken to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.
We have a crew heading to the scene and will update this story.
