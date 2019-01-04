A Mississippi university was placed on lockdown after a shooting on the school’s campus.
The shooting was reported at Mississippi University for Women Friday afternoon. The school tweeted about the incident, which happened in front of Whitfield Hall.
W Alert: Shooting in front of Whitfield Hall. Campus is to lockdown immediately.— MS Univ for Women (@MUWedu) January 4, 2019
The school is in Columbus, Miss. The city's police chief told WCBI one person was injured. The extent is unknown.
The campus was placed on lockdown as law enforcement conducted building-by-building searches.
The school tweeted an updated shortly before 3:30 p.m. stating the lockdown had been lifted based on the investigation. Officials said there is "no immediate threat" to campus.
W Alert: Lockdown is lifted based on investigation, by campus, local and state law enforcement agencies. There is no immediate threat to campus. Resume regular activities. Continue to be aware of your surroundings.— MS Univ for Women (@MUWedu) January 4, 2019
