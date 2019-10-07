  • Shooting on Lamar Ave. kills one, injuries child, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting Sunday evening in Memphis. 

    According to MPD, the shooting happened on S McLean Blvd & Lamar Ave around 6 p.m. MPD told FOX13 a man was at a stoplight on Lamar Ave. when another car pulled up and shot into the car. The man was pronounced deceased on the scene. 

    MPD said the car spun out causing to hit other cars at the intersection. One occupant of another car was taken in non-critical condition to Regional One. 

    There was also a juvenile in the victim's car when the shooting occurred. The juvenile was transported to Le Bonheur for precautionary reasons in non-critical condition. 

    MPD told FOX13 no suspect information is available at this time.

    FOX13 is working on gathering more info. Once we do we will update both on-air and online. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories