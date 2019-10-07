Shooting on Lamar kills one, injures child, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting Sunday evening in Memphis.
According to MPD, the shooting happened on S McLean Blvd & Lamar Ave around 6 p.m. MPD told FOX13 a man was at a stoplight on Lamar Ave. when another car pulled up and shot into the car. The man was pronounced deceased on the scene.
There are several evidence markers on the ground off Lamar avenue near McLean Blvd. Memphis police are investigating a shooting. I’m waiting for more details from MPD. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/Jcd7QIMith— Jacque Masse (@massereports) October 7, 2019
MPD said the car spun out causing to hit other cars at the intersection. One occupant of another car was taken in non-critical condition to Regional One.
There was also a juvenile in the victim's car when the shooting occurred. The juvenile was transported to Le Bonheur for precautionary reasons in non-critical condition.
There was also a juvenile in the victim's car when the shooting occurred. The juvenile was transported to LeBonheur for precautionary reasons in non-critical condition. There is no suspect information available at this time.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 7, 2019
MPD told FOX13 no suspect information is available at this time.
