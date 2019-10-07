Shooting reported at Memphis McDonald's, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting at a local McDonald's.
According to the Memphis Police Department and the Memphis Fire Department, they are on the scene of the Whitehaven fast-food restaurant.
It is located on the 4000 block of Elvis Presley.
According to MFD, a victim was located.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
