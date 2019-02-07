0 Shooting that left Memphis woman in critical condition started with Facebook argument, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting that left a woman hospitalized in critical condition all started over an argument on Facebook.

According to Memphis police, the incident happened in the 1000 block of E.E.H. Crump Boulevard on Feb. 5.

Police said the shooting happened because of an argument that started on Facebook.

Leroy Gary told investigators his girlfriend, Brenda Alston, and another woman were involved in an “altercation” outside the gas station on Crump due to an “ongoing feud” between them over a Facebook post.

Investigators did not clarify the details surrounding the social media argument.

According to police, Gary said other people were about to jump into the fight between the two women, so he shot “wildly into the crowd five times.”

Witnesses told police other men began shooting back at Gary, and that is when everyone scattered.

One woman – identified as Kaylan Perkins – was found by officers lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound in her abdomen.

Perkins was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses said Gary and Alston ran to a home on Somerville, and officers detained them both at that location.

Investigators found multiple handguns, ammo, a pump action shotgun, and a small amount of crack cocaine inside the home.

Gary is being charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. Alston is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance.

