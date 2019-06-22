  • Shooting thought to be in Downtown Memphis was originally in West Memphis, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is recovering after being shot in West Memphis and then went to Downtown Memphis, police said. 

    Police originally said the victim was shot in Memphis but since 8 a.m.they have learned more information. 

    The victim transported from the corner of B.B. King and Adams.

    He was critically injured during the shooting. 

    It is not clear if he drove to Memphis or if he was driven by someone else. 

    MPD said it was a "Domestic Violence Aggravated Assault."

    FOX13 is reaching out to the West Memphis Police Department for more information.  

    This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

