  • Shooting thought to be in Downtown Memphis was originally on interstate, West Memphis police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is recovering after being shot on the interstate and then was found in Downtown Memphis, police said. 

    Police originally said the victim was shot in Memphis but since 8 a.m.they have learned more information. 

    Memphis police said the shooting happened in West Memphis, however, West Memphis police clarified on social media that the shooting actually happened on the interstate near a bridge.

    "It did not occur within the city limits," West Memphis police said. 

    The Crittenden County Sheriff's Department will be handling the investigation, according to the West Memphis police department. 

    The exact shooting location has not been released. 

    While details surrounding what led to the shooting are unclear, the victim was transported from the corner of B.B. King and Adams in critical condition.

    FOX13 is working to learn if he drove to Memphis or if he was driven by someone else. 

    MPD said it was a "Domestic Violence Aggravated Assault."

    This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

