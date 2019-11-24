Shooting turned homicide at busy Memphis shopping center, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are investigating a homicide at a busy Memphis shopping center late Sunday morning.
The shooting occurred in front of the Goodwill and Dollar Tree in the 3800 block of Austin Peay the Covington Springs Shopping Center, according to police.
MPD said one victim was transported to Regional One Medical Center but did not survive his injuries.
FOX13 crew can see a white van that appears to have bullet holes in it.
Police said there are two suspects, both men.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is to call 901-528-CASH.
