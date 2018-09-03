  • Shooting victim calls for help at Arlington Walgreens

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Police responded to a shooting call at a Arlington Walgreens late Sunday night.

    Officers found a shooting victim in the 9000 block of U.S. Hwy 64.

    The victim came to the Walgreens after being shot, according to MPD.

    He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

    If you have any additional information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

     

