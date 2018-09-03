SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Police responded to a shooting call at a Cordova Walgreens late Sunday night.
Officers found a shooting victim in the 9000 block of U.S. Hwy 64.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Serial rapist targets women in Mid-South neighborhood
- 15-year-old shot over custody dispute, driven to Downtown Memphis hotel for help
- Shooting victim calls for help at Cordova Walgreens
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The victim came to the Walgreens after being shot, according to MPD.
He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time.
If you have any additional information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting victim at 9085 US Hwy 64. The victim came to the location after being shot. He was transported critical to ROH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 3, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}