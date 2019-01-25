Shooting victim dropped off at Memphis firehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are searching for a suspect after a critical shooting victim was dropped off at a local firehouse.
Investigators were called to the 4800 block of Kicker Cove in Raleigh.
One man was shot and taken to MFD firehouse #48 in the 4900 block of Raleigh LaGrange.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time.
FOX13 will keep you updated on this investigation once additional information is available.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Shelby County deputies find body in wooded area
- 'Stack of motions' for Lorenzen Wright murder trial filed in court
- Whole Foods recalls spinach over possible salmonella contamination
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}