Shooting victim found at Memphis gas station

    A man is fighting for life after he was shot at a Memphis gas station. 

    According to police, the victim was shot at the Valero gas station at Hollywood and Chelsea.. 

    The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. 

    No one has been arrested for the shooting. 

