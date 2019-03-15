Shooting victim found at Memphis gas station

A man is fighting for life after he was shot at a Memphis gas station.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- No charges filed against West Memphis police officers who shot, killed 2 people following chase
- New Zealand shootings: Multiple people feared dead after attacks at mosques
- Local OB-GYN indicted, accused of sexually assaulting patients
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to police, the victim was shot at the Valero gas station at Hollywood and Chelsea..
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
No one has been arrested for the shooting.
FOX13 is following this breaking news LIVE on Good morning Memphis.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}