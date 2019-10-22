Shooting victim found dead at Cordova apartment complex, police say

CORDOVA, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating an early morning shooting.
Police were called to the View at Shelby Farms apartments just after 4 a.m.
FOX13 learned from a major on the scene that it is currently a homicide investigation.
Police found the body of the man who was shot and killed in front of an apartment.
No suspect information has been released.
No one has been transported from the scene.
