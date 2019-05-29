Shooting victim headed to local fire station taken to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are investigating a critical shooting in Raleigh.
Memphis Police was called to the 3600 block of Timberline Dr.
Investigators told FOX13 the victim was put in a private vehicle and headed to the nearest fire station.
MPD found the vehicle at the intersection of Egpyt Central and Raleigh Millington.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time. This victim has not been identified by police.
This is an ongoing investigation, watch Good Morning Memphis for updates.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}